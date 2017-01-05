Bedlam on the buses at shared space junction in Kirkintilloch

Negotiating the controversial shared space junction in Kirkintilloch town centre became even more difficult than normal this morning.

Workmen erecting scaffolding at the Bank of Scotland parked their trucks outside at the corner and on Cowgate.

There was chaos as bus drivers and motorists attempted to pass the trucks and negotiate the junction safely.

Check out these photos taken by a Herald reporter around 1.45pm today (Thursday, January 5). Traffic queued up and drivers of double decker buses had to use all their skills to turn the corner at Catherine Street. Cars had to reverse on to courtesy crossings to allow them to turn.

Pedestrians had to duck between the traffic to cross the road.

Nearby shop owners told the Herald the trucks had been there before 11am today.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, the area is “regularly inspected.”

After the Herald got in touch with the council, Alan Bauer, Strategic Lead - Assets & Facilities, said this afternoon: “Scaffolding was erected outside the Bank of Scotland on Cowgate on Thursday January 5 without the appropriate permit or traffic management plan being in place.

“A member of the Council’s roads team attended as soon as the issue was raised and liaised with the contractor, who agreed to move one of the

vehicles in a bid to reduce any inconvenience.

“The area is covered by CCTV and the Council monitors that location on a daily basis.

“Community Wardens have also been in attendance to liaise with the contractor.”