Beautiful journalism award for April

Bishopbriggs girl April Hutchinson has won a special award for her evocative picture of people carrying out a beach clean-up.

April, (17), a Glasgow Kelvin College student, won the Young Reporters Scotland title in the 15 to 18 age category - and a classy new camera - from environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Her entry to the competition was an image of local volunteers on a litter pick at Cramond beach, organised by the Marine Conservation Society.

Judges said she captured the efforts of residents working together to clean up their area, while her imagery celebrated volunteers from across Scotland who help to protect the environment.

April, who won a GoPro Hero Session camera, said: “I heard about YRS through the Marine Conservation Society.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to try something different and learn about the environment.

“I’d say to other young people thinking about taking part to go for it because the environment is relevant to all of us”.

Young Reporters Scotland is open Scotland-wide to people aged 11 to 21.

The programme is linked to the international Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) initiative and selected Scottish entries are then nominated for the international competition. April’s entry has been selected for the international competition which will be judged in May.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Young Reporters Scotland provides young people from across Scotland the opportunity to become further engaged in the environmental issues that are closest to their hearts and minds.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is proud to support this programme and help all entrants develop an understanding of the challenges facing Scotland’s environment.

“All of the submissions this year are fantastic examples of investigative journalism and it is clear that there is significant interest in helping to address and raise awareness of Scotland’s environmental challenges.”