Bearsden traffic snags from Monday

Resurfacing works mean the eastern access road to Bearsden’s Moorfoot Way will be closed between its junctions with Baljaffray Road and Cromalt Crescent from tomorrow.

This will be in effect every day from Monday to Friday (March 31) from 9am till 5pm.

Meanwhile next week, also Monday to Friday, will see temporary traffic lights on Drymen Road, south of its junction with Collylinn Road, from 9.30am till 6pm.

This is to allow SGN to carry out work which includes cutting off the gas main at 96 Drymen Road.