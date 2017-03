Bearsden residents are being urged “come and see it for yourself” ahead of the launch on Monday of a completely new community hub.

Bearsden Community Hub. said to have cost £3million, will be the new home of council, library, leisure and cultural services in the area.

Based in the former Bearsden Burgh Hall on Drymen Road, it will bring together these services under one roof for the first time.

It will also have meeting rooms, social work facilities and public toilets.