Bank holiday kids bonanza

Greenbank Woodland Play were out enjoying the sunshine over the bank holiday Mayday Funday Monday.

An amazing 1700 people turned out to enjoy the glorious weather and fun activities and to just soak up the atmosphere.

The children were able to take part in planting a sunflower, Happazome (the Japanese art of printing on fabric with plants and hammers), den building, the Gruffalo trail, face painting, storytelling, and enjoyed giant bubbles and Diablo performances, while those parents who brought picnics relaxed in the sun.

The nursery prides itself on giving children the opportunity to explore the outdoors in a fun, safe and challenging format, using their garden space as an extended classroom.

For further information contact Karen via email on: greenbankwoodlandplay@gmail.com or visit the website at: www.greenbankwoodland.co.uk for details of upcoming summer camps and to book nursery places for any child looking to start this autumn.