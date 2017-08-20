Bank grant for Bishopbriggs talking newspaper group

Bishopbriggs based Cue and Review Recording Service has welcomed a £5,000 from Bank of Scotland Foundation to help it meet annual running costs.

The group is one of 46 charities to be sharing Grants totalling £833,257, awarded through the Foundation’s Small, Medium and Large Grants Programmes in the first half of 2017.

Established in 1982, Cue and Review transcribe print magazines and newspapers into audio format for the benefit of the visually and reading impaired, which can then be accessed and downloaded online daily, free of charge.

They are currently the only service in the UK to provide an article by article service, catering for listeners of all ages.

The charity also recruits and trains volunteers of all ages who are socially isolated through confidence, anxiety or mental health issues.

It helps them build on their employability skills and also supports them with job applications and other practical assistance.