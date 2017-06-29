Bake sale in aid of Grenfell victims

New mums group First Steps are staging a bake sale in aid of Grenfell Towers disaster victims on Saturday (July 1) in the community rooms of Milngavie’s Waitrose.

The sale, from 10am till noon, will have lots of home baking as well as cakes kindly donated by the Honeybee Bakery.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We felt shocked and saddened by the tragic fire and devastating loss of life, and felt compelled to try to raise money to help the survivors and also the firefighters. These brave men and women put their lives on the line going into dangerous situations.”

The group wants to thank Waitrose for providing the room for the event.

First Steps is a programme for new mums offered by the NHS.