Back to school for a brand new start

Nearly 1,000 pupils had an exciting return to classes after the Easter break as their new schools opened their doors for the first time.

In Bishopbriggs children from the former Auchinairn and Woodhill Primaries are now being taught in the £12.4m Thomas Muir Primary School, with pre-schoolers in the adjoining Cleddens Early Learning & Childcare Centre (CEL&CC).

Pupils outside Holy Trinity Primary School

Meanwhile, in Kirkintilloch, pupils from the former St. Agatha’s and St. Flannan’s Primaries are getting used to life in the brand new £8.7m Holy Trinity Primary.

Both schools and the CEL&CC opened on Friday, April 21.

They were delivered through the council’s controvertial Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP), which have involved a number of school closures and mergers, in partnership with hub West Scotland

The council’s Chief Education Officer, Jacqui MacDonald made a whistle stop tour of all three facilities to meet staff and pupils and see the new buildings in action.

She said: “These are fantastic buildings and it was wonderful to see the children making them their own.

“As I walked through the schools I could see young people making use of all the different learning spaces and thoroughly enjoying getting used to the new building. There were a lot of smiling faces and a great deal of excitement.”

The new schools have Wi-Fi throughout, classrooms with LCD touchscreens, open and airy corridors, multi-purpose halls, covered outdoor learning areas, comfortable dining spaces and modern, bright decor.

Hannah, a primary 5 pupil at Holy Trinity Primary said, “I really like my new school because it is really modern. We have lots of space to learn in our bright learning hubs. I have made lots of new friends while exploring our super new school.”

At Thomas Muir Primary, Lucy from primary 7, said: “Our new school is fabulous. It’s a five star school. I love all of the spaces”