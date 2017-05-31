Award for health campaigner

A well known health campaigner from Lenzie has been rewarded for his dedicated service to Strathclyde University.

Tom Herbert, who has been tirelessly campaigning for a chemotherapy unit to be installed at Stobhill Hospital for more than a decade, has been presented with a meritorious award.

This is in recognition of his 40 years of service to the university, latterly as Director of Purchasing and Facilities Management.

Vice Chancellor and Principal Sir Jim McDonald handed over the award to Tom at a lunch at the university’s Technological Innovation Centre.

Tom joined the Royal College of Science & Technology in 1963 and watched as the university grew to become one of the UK’s top universities.

The Royal College of Science & Technology was the principal predecessor institution of the University of Strathclyde, and now serves as one of the main educational buildings of the university.

Tom said: “I am delighted to have been given this honour .

“I really enjoyed my very challenging working career within the university.”

Tom is due to meet the new Chief Executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC), Jane Grant, who took over the post at the beginning of April from outgoing Chief Executive Robert Calderwood. They will be joined at the meeting, scheduled for June, by the chairperson of NHSGGC, John Brown.

Mr Herbert told the Herald he hopes Ms Grant will agree to remedy what he and fellow supporters believe is a major “inequality in patient care” for local cancer sufferers.

Campaigners want a chemotherapy unit at Stobhill to serve patients in East Dunbartonshire and North Glasgow. This was promised by the NHS when the new Stobhill hospital was built – but since then health chiefs have said there are not enough patients and the unit would be “unsustainable”.