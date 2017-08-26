Auld Kirk Museum is venue for art show

The 47th Annual Art Exhibition of Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and Campsie Artists opens at the Auld Kirk Museum this weekend.

The exhibition at the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch runs until Thursday 21 September.

The show features work from over 80 local amateur and professional artists, and is a highlight of the year in the East Dunbartonshire arts calendar.

Sandy Marshall, chairman of East Dunbartonshire Leisure Trust, said, “This exhibition will show off the talent of both local amateur and professional artists from Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and the Campsie area.

“As well as many local visitors and purchasers, people travel from far afield and it is a credit to the artists who continue to produce such a diverse and fresh approach to different art media and subjects.

“This year’s exhibition promises an intriguing range of work and it is a great opportunity to purchase an original and unique piece of art.”

The museum is open every week from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.