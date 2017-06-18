Art on show at the Regent Centre

Budding artists from New College Lanarkshire have unveiled a pop-up exhibition at Kirkintilloch’s Regent Centre.

HND Art and Design students from the College’s Kirkintilloch campus are showcasing their work in a display which will be on show over this weekend.

The mixed media artwork was recently on display to the public at the College’s Coatbridge Campus.

The exhibition includes the work of HND Student of the Year Ann Sweeney, who will now progress on to study for a degree in art and design at the University of Stirling.

Lecturer Kelly Cunningham said: “The pop-up exhibition is a great opportunity to see the students’ hard work, and allows them to showcase their skills to local businesses and the wider public.

“As an artist or designer, you put your heart and soul into your work and to show it to the public is both nerve-wracking and exhilarating at the same time.”