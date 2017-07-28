Arrest made in paintball shooting case

Police investigating a series of paintball gun attacks have made an arrest.

A 23 year old man has been detained in police custody in connection with the 16 different attacks on Friday, June 23, in Glasgow, Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Drymen.

The two men shot at people from a black Audi A4 and injured several people.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Sagan, from Drumchapel CID, said: “The response from members of the public has been excellent and I would like to thank everyone who got in touch to assist with this investigation.

“Some of the information provided proved to be absolutely vital in helping us establish the circumstances of this reckless and dangerous incident.”