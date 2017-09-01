Apprentices told ‘you’re hired!’

Ten young people from across East Dunbartonshire have become the council’s newest recruits, successfully making it onto its much sought after and award-winning Modern Apprentice Programme.

East Dunbartonshire Council welcomed its latest Modern Apprentices who were selected from a strong field of more than 100 applicants.

Since 2013 the Council has created 45 apprenticeships across various service areas providing training and work experience to local young people. Many of its participants have gone on to win awards at prestigious events in Scotland and UK-wide, being recognised for their hard work and achievements.

This year’s batch of Modern Apprentices are from Torrance, Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs and Lennoxtown and will take up posts in seven Council teams. They will take part in two or four year programmes and have opted for careers in the following service areas:

· Early years (4)

· Construction management (1)

· Digital marketing (1)

· Youth work (1)

· ICT (1)

· Accountancy (1)

· Vehicle technician (maintenance) (1)

Council Leader Gordan Low met the new recruits and said, “This is an extremely popular programme with more and more school leavers considering this career route. We received 116 applications this year which shows the appeal of apprenticeships to young people who get the opportunity to carry out paid work while gaining qualifications and invaluable experience.

“It was a privilege to meet them and personally welcome them to the Council at the start of a very exciting journey for them.”

In recent years, the Council has been recognised in the Apprentice Employer of the Year category at the Microsoft Modern Apprentice Awards and three young people taking part in the Programme have won several ‘Apprentice of the Year’ accolades.

Hannah Mills from Torrance is one of the new Modern Apprentices and will be part of the Council’s Early Years team. “I’m really excited as this a great opportunity to learn and get qualifications,” the 20-year-old said.

“My mum worked in schools and I got some work experience through her, so I knew I wanted to work with children. I can’t wait to get started and join the team at Hillhead Nursery.”

David Scott joins the Council’s ICT Team straight from finishing his studies at Bishopbriggs Academy. The 17-year-old said, “I never fancied university as I feel I learn better through practical experience.

“I have a real passion for IT and this opportunity allows me to get hands on experience and qualifications, which made it really appealing. I’m looking forward to developing some new skills and gaining some new experiences.”

Councillor Low added, “This is a very successful Programme to which the Council is committed. Several young people, ably supported by Council colleagues, have worked hard and gone on to full-time employment with the Council or elsewhere. I wish our new starts every success as they begin their career with us.”

Local employers interested in finding out more about starting a Modern Apprenticeship Programme or other employability scheme can contact the Council’s Skills for Learning, Life & Work Team on 0300 123 4510 for information, professional advice and support.