Apprentices celebrate their success

A group of young North Lanarkshire apprentices have graduated from their final year of training with the council’s housing partner Mears.

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue and Housing Convener Barry McCulloch welcomed 15 of the young people to Motherwell’s Civic Centre to congratulate them on their success.

Mears provide housing maintenance services and are one of the biggest construction trade employers in the area. and have more apprentices than 100 people in training at any time.

Councillor Logue said: “An apprenticeship is a great way for young people to build up the skills and knowledge they need to forge a career for themselves.

“We work closely with Mears in helping to deliver the apprentice programme which gives practical experience, as well as the necessary further education qualifications, needed to help gain employment at the end of the course.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to wish all these young people every success in their future careers.”

The apprentices have undertaken a variety of trades including administration, joinery, plumbing, engineering and electrician work.

Gerry Malone, general manager with Mears added: “This latest batch of graduating apprentices demonstrates our commitment to supporting young people.

“We are delighted to help create the next generation of skilled tradesmen and women here in North Lanarkshire.”