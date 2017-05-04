Apprentice positions are up for grabs at the council

Eight young people are set to be hired by East Dunbartonshire Council’s modern apprentice programme.

The vacancies, for people aged 16-24 who live in East Dunbartonshire, include positions in accountancy, construction management, digital marketing, early years, information and information technology, youth work and vehicle technician.

The appointment of these eight apprentices will mean the Council has taken on 43 young people since the start of the programme.

Ann Davie the Council’s Depute Chief Executive – Education, People and Business, said: “We have attracted some quality candidates to the council over the years and are very proud of the award-winning programme we offer. Feedback from our training and college partners and from the young people themselves is consistently positive and we work hard to ensure that our apprentices have as productive an experience as possible with us.”

The closing date for application is Monday 22 May 2017 and details can be found on www.myjobscotland.gov.uk.