Appeal for witnesses after man killed in car crash on A81

The police are appealing for witnesses following a serious car crash on the A81 near to the Ballat Crossroads near Balfron Station today (Thursday, March 30).

The collision happened about 250 metres north of the Ballat crossroads around 7.30am and involved a tipper lorry.

The 42-year-old male driver sadly died at the scene.

The A81 is currently closed between Ward Toll and Ballat Crossroads and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Sergeant Adam Weir of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

“Anyone who witnessed it or if they can assist police in their investigations is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“We are particularly keen to trace the driver of a medium size black vehicle that was seen by witnesses in the area at the time of the accident.”