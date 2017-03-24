Appeal for witnesses after cars set on fire

Detectives are appealing for information after three cars were deliberately set ablaze in the Glasgow area.

Around 5.20am on Wednesday March 22, police received a report of three vehicles on fire.

Two cars, a grey Nissan Juke and a black VW Passat, were set alight in Polnoon Avenue in Knightswood. A third vehicle, a silver Dodge Caliber, was targeted outside 799 Anniesland Road. No-one was injured in any of the incidents.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed that a man was seen getting out a small grey car in Polnoon Avenue around the time of the incidents.

Detectives are in the process of gathering CCTV for review in the hope that is provides additional information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan said:

“Despite the early hour of these incidents there may have been people heading to work or coming home from work.

“Anniesland Road is a busy thoroughfare and someone may have noticed something which could assist our enquiries. I am appealing to people who were in the areas to contact us with any information they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Drumchapel Police Station via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.