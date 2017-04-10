Appeal for witnesses after car set ablaze in North Lanarkshire

A car has been deliberately set on fire outside a house in North Lanarkshire.

Police and emergency services were called to Millcroft Road, Cumbernauld at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Following a joint investigation between police and fire services the incident is being treated as wilful.

Extensive enquiries are underway and officers are currently examining CCTV footage as well as speaking to local residents.

Detective Constable Clare Cassidy from Coatbridge CID said: “At this time it is unclear why someone who have deliberately set this vehicle on fire, and officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“From our enquiries so far we have managed to establish that a red saloon car entered Millcroft Road at 11.22pm and left shortly after.

“I would appeal to the driver of this car, or anyone who may have seen the car in the street around the time of the incident, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge CID via 101. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”