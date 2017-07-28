Appeal for information about stolen car

A mum is appealing for people to come forward with information after her daughter’s car was stolen.

Moira McKinnon Salila from Westerton in Bearsden, posted an appeal on a community social media page about the theft of her daughter’s silver Ford Focus registration number FD62 XFH.

She said: “It’s almost a week now since my daughters car was stolen and we have still had no news. Thought a another wee post might just keep it fresh in folks minds and someone may perhaps spot it.”

The car was stolen from Fulton Street in Anniesland on the morning of July 20 sometime between 7.30am and 9.30am.

If you have any information please call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.