Appeal for information about mountain bike theft

The police are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a mountain bike of significant value from a house in Speirs Road, Bearsden, between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday, January 18.

Thieves forced entry into the garage at the home to steal the bike which is described as a green specialised camber carbon mountain bike.

If you saw anything suspicious in this area around that time please contact the police on 101 or if you have some information and you’d like to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.