Appeal for help after man vanishes

Police are seeking help from the public to trace a 50-year-old who has gone missing.

Robert Dolan (50) was last seen more than a month ago, around 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 28, in Craigielea Road, Duntocher.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, February 7.

He is described as white, 5ft 8 inches in height and of slim build with short grey hair.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries in an effort to locate Robert. He is known to frequent the Duntocher and Hardgate areas although he does travel using public transport.

Inspector Alan Watson, based at Dumbarton Police Office said: “It is unlike Robert to disappear for this length of time without making contact with friends and family. As time passes, there is mounting concern for his wellbeing.

“I would ask anyone with information on Robert’s whereabouts, or indeed Robert himself to contact the Sergeant’s room at Dumbarton Police Office through 101.”