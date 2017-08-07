Appeal after shop assistant robbed at knifepoint

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in Glasgow on Saturday.

Around 3.10pm, a man entered the premises of Usave Mini Market in Saracen Street and threatened the 39-year-old male staff member with a knife, demanding money.

The suspect then made off with a three-figure sum of cash, and was seen running along Closeburn Street.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, of medium build, and wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Chris Sneddon from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said: “I would appeal to anyone who was on Saracen Street or in the surrounding area yesterday afternoon, who may have witnessed the man described above acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101 and quote incident number 2473 of Saturday 5th August 2017. “Alternatively, you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”