Appeal after man knifed and car driven at him in murder bid

Detectives appealing for witnesses after a man was knifed by a gang who then tried to mow him down with their car at Lambhill.

The attempted murder of the 40-year-old man happened two days ago.

Around 10.25pm on Wednesday, May 31, the man was walking at Hillend Road when a group of men armed with knives got out a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf and assaulted him.

Following this incident, the injured man then managed to make his way to Eriboll Crescent where he was deliberately driven at by the same car.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he is being treated for lacerations. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Inspector Phil Peacock of Maryhill Police Office said:

“Extensive enquiries are continuing into this incident and at this time, I would urge anyone who saw this vehicle in the local area, or who has any information on the men responsible to come forward.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 4406 of 31 May. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”