Appeal after man is found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a 68-year-old man who died in Glasgow recently.

Stanley Frossman was found dead within his home at Bolton Drive, Cathcart Glasgow on April 19.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Stanley had family in America, China and Australia. However, no further details are known.

According to officers, his wife recently passed away, in February this year.

Stanley was also known to friends as Jet Mayfair, previously having a career in the music industry.

Anyone who has knowledge of Stanley’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration department at London Road Police Station on 101