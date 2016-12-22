Appeal after man goes missing

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing man.

Martin McGuiness (59) vanished from his home in the Pollock area of Glasgow on Tuesday, December 20.

He is described as approximately 5ft 6 inches in height, with black wavy hair, brown eyes and is described as being stout.

He was last seen at Buchanan Bus Station in the city around 11am where he is believed to have boarded a coach to London Victoria, where is he known to frequent.

When last seen, he was wearing a black and blue checked shirt, a lightweight navy blue jacket, dark trousers and black training shoes.

Sergeant Stefan Bain is asking anyone with any information to contact him at Pollok Police Office via 101.