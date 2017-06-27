Appeal after man attacked in Springburn

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Springburn on Monday afternoon.

The assault happened around 5.15pm, when the 42-year-old man was in his black Corsa car outside 579 Broomfield Road, across from the shops.

Three men in a blue Audi pulled up beside his vehicle and stopped before assaulting the victim.

Police said he managed to get out of the car and ran towards the shops whilst being chased by the driver of the Audi.

Shortly after the three men got back into the Audi and drove off in an easterly direction.

The driver of the Audi, who chased the victim, is described as in his late 20s, 5ft10, of skinny build and with ginger hair. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top.

The second man in the car is described as between 30 and 40 years old, 5ft 10 and of stocky build. He was wearing dark clothing with his hood up.

The third man is described as between 30 and 40 years old, 5ft 10 and of skinny build. He was wearing black shorts and a black overcoat with the hood up.

Detective Constable Juan Carlos Arias De Leon from Shettleston CID said: “This man was threatened, assaulted and chased in broad daylight and there would have been plenty of witnesses in the surrounding area, including pedestrians and motorists passing the scene.

“From our door-to-door enquiries so far, we understand the victim was making a lot of noise whilst being chased in the area and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were on Broomfield Road at the time to contact officers as they may have captured the incident and be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Shettleston CID via 101 and quote incident number 3182 of Monday 26th June 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”