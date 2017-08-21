Anti-social youths create a bad impression

A resident is concerned that groups of youths drinking alcohol in Milngavie precinct near the start of the West Highland Way are creating a bad impression of the area.

The man, who did not wish to be named, says that there were around a dozen teenagers near the start of the West Highland Way drinking heavily and hassling passers by on Saturday afternoon (August 19).

He said: “Given the location it’s not a great advert for Milngavie when this is the first impression that visitors get of the town.”

About 80,000 people from all over the world use the path every year, of whom over 15,000 walk the entire route.

The police have confirmed that they received a call from a member of the public about a gang of youths causing an annoyance in Milngavie on Saturday (August 19) at 3pm.

They were reported to be aged about 14 and 15 years old, under the influence of alcohol and playing loud music in the Tesco car park.