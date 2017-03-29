Anger over delays to new £6.5m relief road

Frustrated commuters are up in arms over delays to the opening of the new £6.5 million Bishopbriggs Relief Road.

It now looks like being Autumn at least before the project is complete.

A two-lane 50mph road stretching 600 metres between Wester Cleddens Roundabout and a new roundabout is being created, with another 100 metres of road on the north side of the railway.

Westerhill Road closed in June last year to accommodate the works, with diversions in place. It was expected to reopen in a couple of weeks time.

However, Thomas Glen, depute chief executive of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said on Monday: “It was originally hoped Westerhill Road would reopen as an active travel corridor from April 17, with the entire phase 4 project to be completed by the summer.

“However, there have been delays due to the site’s location next to the main Edinburgh-Glasgow rail line, unanticipated issues with works required to be completed by Network Rail related to diverting utilities and ongoing discussions with landowners.

“Due to the close proximity of the railway line, and associated safety issues, Network Rail are required to carry out works and they have been unable to progress these to previously-agreed timescales.

“The council is meeting weekly with Network Rail to ensure delays are kept to a minimum.

“Unfortunately the delays, which are outwith the Council’s control, mean the completion date for phase 4 is now scheduled to be the autumn.”

Meanwhile, local people have been expressing their anger on social media.

Emma Tilley posted her anger on the Herald’s Facebook site over the lack of information, adding: “This is shocking and very frustrating.

While Sophie LeJeune posted: “It’s an absolute nightmare at rush hour.”

David Donald added: Frustration isn’t the word. Every night they are working on this - banging shouting and all sorts at 3am. Great negotiating. We are all exhausted.”