Anger over delayed trains at Milngavie

An MSP has blasted Scotrail after it emerged that barely one-in-four of trains arrived at Milngavie on time in the last year.

The figures, released this week, show that over 12 months up to June 24, only 26 per cent of trains arrived within a minute and 78.3 per cent were within five minutes of their timetabled arrival time. This makes Milngavie the worst of the 77 stations across Scotland for which data is announced.

Ross Greer, Green MSP for the West of Scotland, said: “The fact that far more trains into Milngavie in the last year were late than on time is an embarrassment for Scotrail. They clearly need to do far more and invest more to make our local services reliably run on time.

“I speak to so many constituents who simply can’t trust their local train service and have no faith in Scotrail to turn it around. Trains are too often cancelled or late, overcrowded and uncomfortable. We need to bring the railways back into public ownership so that they’re run with the needs of passengers, not profits, as top priority.”