Anger at lack of action over collapsed wall below Kirkintilloch restaurant

A Kirkintilloch resident is demanding to know why a collapsed wall just feet below a restaurant in the town centre has not been repaired.

Our photograph shows customers eating at the outdoor area at Nonna’s Kitchen immediately above the damaged wall at the canal path.

The woman, who asked not to be named, wants to warn of the danger and said: “It’s been lying like that for months and months and no one is doing anything about it.

“It’s very unsightly. It’s also potentially unsafe because it could collapse further. People walk here regularly.

“Something must be done about this now.”

East Dunbartonshire Council told the Herald the canal path area is the responsibility of Scottish Canals.

The Herald has contacted both Scottish Canals and Nonna’s Kitchen and is awaiting their response.