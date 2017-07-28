Anger as roadworks cause rush hour ‘gridlock’

Angry motorists have flooded East Dunbartonshire Council with complaints after rush hour roadworks brought traffic to a standstill.

A section of the Balmore-Torrance road was closed yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 28) leading to tailbacks of up to 90 minutes for commuters at 5pm.

The timing was blamed on a weather delay, while matters were made worse by contractors failing to display road closure and diversion signs.

Bishopbriggs North and Campsie councillor Gary Pews was among those who hit out at the impact on drivers.

He said: “Large parts of my ward were in gridlock, as the closure led to huge tailbacks through not only Torrance and Balmore, but also along almost the whole length of Balmuildy Road in Bishopbriggs, the likes of which I personally have never seen before.

“The council​ has been heavily criticised on its Facebook page and it is difficult not to have sympathy with the comments made.

“I appreciate roadworks are required and need to be done sometime, but was it really necessary to close that road during the afternoon rush hour period on Thursday?

“On Friday morning I asked the Head of Roads to review the plans to ensure there was no repeat of this that day.”

The Herald’s Facebook page was also inundated with complaints.

Graeme McIntosh said: “Road chaos tonight on Balmore Road. People coming down from Low Moss didn’t know that Balmore road was closed and there were also roadworks at the Low Moss roundabout so people were then getting stuck there.

“To make matters worse people are going through Torrance on the single file road and getting stuck due to passing cars going the opposite way.

“Why wasn’t the resurfacing of Balmore road not being carried out during the night when the roads are quiet?”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “The works on Balmore Road were weather dependent and unfortunately had to be delayed due to rain in the early afternoon of

Thursday. This resulted in works continuing later than expected.

“I appreciate that delays caused by roadworks are very frustrating but I would like to reassure drivers that while carrying out repairs to improve the condition of the road network we always try to minimise inconvenience.

“However, on this occasion the contractor carrying out the works failed to have adequate road closure and diversion signs in place at Allander Toll Roundabout and Torrance Roundabout as instructed by the council.

“I apologise for any delays and disruption this caused to motorists.

“As soon as Council officers became aware of the issue they raised it as a matter of urgency with the contractor and appropriate signage was then put in place.”

Mr Glen added: “The weather is continuing to be a problem and the works scheduled for the A803 Kirkintilloch Road and B819 Crosshill Road will now be completed over the weekend.

“We have no specific times at present, but the weather reports currently show the most favourable weather for carrying out these works to be on Saturday morning and Sunday morning.”