An Olympian effort to inspire charity work

A former Bearsden Academy pupil who became Britain’s most decorated female Olympian has given an inspirational talk to local pupils.

Pupils from six East Dunbartonshire Secondary Schools joined more than 1,000 other pupils from across Scotland at Perth Concert Hall to celebrate a year of fundraising success by the Youth & Philanthropy Initiative (YPI Scotland).

Dame Katherine Grainer, who rowed her way to an incredible five Olympic medals, delivered the headline keynote. There were also powerful on stage interviews and live entertainment from up and coming young Scottish musicians.

The local schools raised a total of £18,000 for their nominated charities Touched By Suicide Scotland (Boclair Academy), Cathleen’s Cabin (Bishopbriggs Academy), Milngavie Old Peoples’ Welfare Committee (Douglas Academy), East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action Befriending Service (Kirkintilloch High School), Indepen-Dance Scotland (Lenzie Academy) and East Dunbartonshire Women’s Aid (Turnbull High School).

Sir Ian Wood, Chairman of The Wood Foundation said: “YPI is one of The Wood Foundation’s most exciting programmes, so often a young person’s first experience of philanthropy, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore the big social issues on their doorstep and advocate passionately on behalf the charities they visit.

“We are delighted that Dame Katherine Grainger was our keynote speaker.”