Ambulance stuck on ‘Bears Way’ Road

A local resident sent us this photo of an ambulance stuck on Milngavie Road last Wednesday (April 19) at around 2pm.

There are currently temporary traffic lights near the new Cala Homes development on Milngavie Road while work is being carried out and this has resulted in long tailbacks recently.

Some residents say the traffic congestion has been made worse due to the new road layout which was created as part of East Dunbartonshire’s Bears Way project.

They have installed a cycle lane from Burnbrae roundabout to Hillfoot in Bearsden to encourage more people to leave their cars at home.

Victor Budas, Vice President of The Burnbrae Resident’s Association in Bearsden, has previously expressed concerns that emergency service vehicles can’t get along along the road.

He said: “We never had these problems before the Bears Way cycle lane was installed - the road is much narrower now with only one lane.”

The resident who sent us the picture said: “Thankfully it was quite a quiet time, but the emergency ambulance with siren and blue lights was stuck for a couple of minutes that I could see.

“It might have been held up again round the corner close to the temporary traffic lights too, and would probably go through the whole thing again when returning with their patient.

“Meanwhile the cycle lane is empty!”

The new road layout, which has raised kerbs and bollards to separate the cycle lane from cars, means that emergency service vehicles can no longer go around static traffic because there is not enough space.