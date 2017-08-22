All aboard for a more frequent bus service

First Glasgow has announced it is increasing the frequency of its express bus service from Kirkintilloch to Glasgow City Centre.

The new look X85 and X87 express services, which lauched at the weekend, has an increased evenings and Sundays frequency of 30 minutes between Kirkintilloch and Glasgow City Centre (formerly hourly), and a new evening express service to Waterside, Harestanes and Hillhead.

Passengers on the X85 (Buchanan Bus Station – Campsie Glen) and X87 (Buchanan Bus Station - Waterside) will also enjoy free WiFi on the company’s most up-to-date vehicles.

The operator unveiled a new ‘First Xpress gold’ sub-brand for the fleet at a special event at Southbank Marina in Kirkintilloch, attended by representatives from transport partners East Dunbartonshire Council and Strathclyde Partnership for Transport.

First Glasgow Managing Director, Andrew Jarvis, said: “Our investment in these services demonstrates our ongoing commitment to East Dunbartonshire. The increased evening frequency - with an extension of an express service to more destinations in the evening - and the new livery are just some of the ways we’re improving the customer journey.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood and corporate assets committee, said: “This fresh investment by First Glasgow is great news for local residents, workers, businesses and visitors.

“Good public transport links are essential and remain a priority for the council and its partners.”