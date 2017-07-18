Actress Julie Walters falls for Bearsden dog Bailey

It appears that Dame Julie Walters fell in love with a Bearsden dog called Bailey last week.

Resident Alice Smith sent us these great photos of herself and the much loved actress along with some friends and their dog Bailey.

Julie Walters is starring in a new film called ‘Country Music’ and some of the scenes were shot in the Mosshead area at the end of last week.

Locals reported that some filming took place in Lovat Avenue and that Julie Walters was ‘very friendly’ and she was out talking to people and having her photo taken.

She seems to have taken a particular liking to Bailey the dog, who is pictured here with his owner Kristina Gara, Alice and Gary Robertson.

The film follows a young Scottish singer, Rose-Lynn Harlan, played by Jessie Buckley (Taboo) who dreams of making it as a country artist in Nashville after being released from prison.

Julie Walters plays Rose-Lynn’s mother, and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) plays the middle class lady of the house where Rose-Lynn is employed as a cleaner.

James Harkness (Rogue One) is also in the film which is being directed by Tom Harper, a BAFTA-nominated English film director best known for his work on The Scouting Book for Boys, Peaky Blinders and the BBC TV mini-series War & Peace.