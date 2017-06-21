A week of fun

Milngavie Week has come to an end, with a weekend filled with fun giving the event a grand send-off.

On Saturday the Classic Car Show saw crowds flock to Milngavie Precinct, while the Fraser Centre was packed with people of all ages enjoying a range of activities.

Fun with Jo Jingles

On Sunday Lennox Park was the centre of attention for a free Family Fun Day, with entertainment including a treaure hunt, a storyteller, facepainting and a BMX stunt crew led by Johnny Ashworth.

Folk were also able to get their bikes fixed for free by Mugdock Country Cycles and take part in off road led rides down the River Allander.

The first fruit tree of the new community orchard was planted and the new skatepark also had a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Our photographer was there to catch all the fun and there will be more pictures in next week’s edition.