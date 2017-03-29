A warm welcome for refugees

A warm welcome should be given to refugees when they arrive in East Dunbartonshire – says MSP Rona Mackay.

This follows the announcement of a public meeting in Bearsden’s new community hub today (Thursday, March 30) at 6.30pm to provide information on the arrival of four Syrian families and four unaccompanied child refugees from Calais – who are due to arrive at the end of April.

Ms Mackay SNP MSP for Bearsden, said: “At long last, I am glad we can finally give these innocent victims of war a warm welcome.

“The families and children who have fled war and awful circumstances will be very vulnerable at this stressful time for them – so it is important we respect their privacy.”

Rona will be at the public council organised meeting. She is also going to help with further community-based integration efforts.

If you want to attend you must book a free ticket at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/preparing-for-refugee-arrivals-registration-32844786641.