A village corner brought to life with summer fun

Lennoxtown Project Group recently hosting a successful summer show at ‘Campsie Corner’.

It was made possible thanks to money obtained from the Stalled Spaces fund - which awards grants to help groups use pieces of disused land for the benefit of their local communities.

Fun and fancy dress

There was a range of refreshments, free facepainting by Pamela Cowan and popular children’s entertainer Uncle Billy performed four shows throughout the day.