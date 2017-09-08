A sound route to learning how to sing

SoundRoutes Singers are seeking adults of all ages to join them, even those who think they can’t sing.

Their first rehearsal of the new season is on September 11 and they’ll then meet every Monday from 8.30-10pm in St Andrew’s Church.

There are no auditions and no pre-booking required - just turn up.

They’ll be singing an exciting mix of folk, pop, rock, reggae, world and gospel songs.

Members can learn harmony singing, improve their voice, make new friends, raise money for charity and enjoy opportunities to record and perform.

Sessions, costing £5 per week, will be led by SoundRoutes Singers professional musicians.