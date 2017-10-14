A reely special date for Douglas Academy

Douglas Academy former pupil Tom Harrold and his friends aim to get toes tapping at a special 50th anniversary ceilidh at the school.

He’s among the many former pupils looking forward to the November 3 celebration of the Academy’s half century in Milngavie, and is bringing his own ceilidh band - “It’s No Reel” - for the occasion.

Another former pupil, Alex Kidd of For Cake’s Sake UK, has set himself the happy task of providing the celebration birthday cake.

On Saturday, December 2, the school is running a Christmas Market with stalls by local craftsmen and artists, and besides the chance to get a nice last-minute gift it’s also reckoned to be another chance for former pupils to have a nostalgic look around the place they remember from decades past.

A spokesperson for the Academy said: “Douglas Academy is very proud of it’s achievements and it’s role in the community over the years, whether it is assisting older folk with their computer skills in the library, being the only UK representative to get through to the European Youth Parliament Debating Finals in Lithuania next year or it’s unrivalled success in the Glasgow Music Festival.

“They have educated many well known people in politics, sport and of course music over the years and are looking forward to catching up with many of them during this year.

“Please come along to either of these events and bring your stories and photos of your time at Douglas Academy.”