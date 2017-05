A new Bishopbriggs Gala Queen was crowned recently, along with her Gala Princesses, in a handover ceremony.

Outgoing Queen Lauren Waugh and her Princesses Freya Togher and Eilidh Chisholm passed the baton to new Queen Rennie Robertson and her Princesses Katie McHugh and Olivia Wilson.

