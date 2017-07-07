A new life for Brookwood?

A new future for Brookwood Villa and Library is a step closer after councillors agreed to investigate turning the historic house into a nursery.

East Dunbartonshire Council had previously planned to sell off the buildings after the library moved to the new Bearsden Hub.

But a successful campaign by local people saw the original decision, made in 2014, overturned two years later.

Afer a petition signed by hundreds of residents was delivered to council headquarters, councillors chose to delay any final decision until after this year’s council elections.

A new group was set up - including local community councils, residents associations, parent councils, local traders and businesses - to identify how the buildings could be put to the best possible use.

A number of options were suggested during the group’s meetings, including use as an arts and music centre, a health centre, affordable housing, homeless accommodation, an educational facility, a business centre, or a drama facility.

But councillors heard at a recent meeting that “over the course of the three meetings and discussions, there was a consistent and emerging view that the use of all or part of the asset to support early years services would provide a valuable resource and services for the local community”.

Councillors have now decided to instruct council officers to untertake a ‘feasibility study’ into delivering this option.

It will be presented to the council after the summer recess, before a final decision is taken.

In the meantime the Brookwood Future Group will continue to consider possible alternatives for the buildings.