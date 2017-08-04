A hundred years of growth

A garden association is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary with a special open day this weekend.

Springburn Gardens were set up a century ago in response to the urgent need for more food created by the First World War.

Originally known as Springburn Workmen’s Gardens Association, the site was first referred to in the minutes of Glasgow City Council in 1917 under the Cultivation of Lands Order (Scotland) 1917. This 11 acre site was a one of a number established around Springburn at that time.

The site was bordered by the Hamiltonhill Railway Branch line and many of the first gardeners were railway workers. The first Annual General Meeting of the Association was held in 1919 and in 1945 the site was bought by the Springburn Gardens Association and has been run by the group ever since.

More recently Springburn Gardens have undergone something of a transformation with the revival of interest in organically grown fruit and vegetables and a greater recognition of the contribution that allotments can make to people’s health and well-being.

The small piece of land now has as many women plotholders as men, as well as people who draw on growing traditions from South East Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe as well as that of Scotland.

On Saturday, August 12, the association is holding an open day to mark a century of being part of the local community in Springburn and to demonstrate how the gardens can continue to offer a productive and rewarding hobby for local people, in surroundings that bring them into close contact with the natural environment.

All are welcome to come along from 12noon-3pm.