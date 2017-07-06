A Great Scottish way to lose weight for Wendy

A super slimmer is set to complete a sporting ‘bucket list’ challenge after shedding more than four stone in weight.

Wendy Stewart (55), from Bearsden, has signed up to take part in the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run half marathon later this year.

After hearing aboout her story race organisers recently joined her for a training session, bringing along 25 bags of sugar to show just how much weight she had lost.

She reached her target weight of 9 stone 10 pounds during eight months of hard work.

She said: “At 55, this will be a completely new experience for me.

This time last year, I never thought I’d be able to run a half marathon, however, I’ve learned that it’s never too late to get in shape and give these things a go.

“I’m looking forward to being in the heart of the action and atmosphere, as well as being able to tick another item off my bucket list.”

She’s now encouraging others to sign up to challenge themselves and get fit.

Scotland’s biggest weekend of running will see participants follow both 10k and half marathon routes on the weekend of Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1, taking in some of Glasgow’s famous landmarks. Runners will set off at George Square before reaching the tree lined finish straight in the shadow of Nelson’s Monument at Glasgow Green.

Over 30,000 runners of all abilities are set to participate in the three-day event, with Sunday’s 10k and half marathon bringing the weekend to a close.

Popular Super Saturday will return to George Square for the sixth successful year. The Toddler Dash, Family Mile and Junior Run, set to take place on September 30, accommodates families and children.

Alex Jackson from organisers the Great Run Company said: “It’s fantastic to see participants with such inspiring stories taking part in this year’s event.

“Wendy’s impressive weight loss should encourage others to set achievable goals and the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run is the perfect way to get involved.”

For more information about the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run visit www.greatscottishrun.com.