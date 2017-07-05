A grand garden opening

A greenfingered resident has raised an amazing £1,100 for charity after opening his garden to the public for a day.

The immaculate garden in Bearsden’s Stirling Drive was one of hundred across the country to take part in the Scotland’s Gardens scheme.

Visitors paid £5 for entry with 60 per cent going to the organisation’s nominated charities and the other 40 per cent going to Alzheimer’s Scotland, which was chosen by the garden owner.

The owner said: “It was a great success with an art exhibition, a plant sale and our volunteer’s delicious home baking.

“Many thanks to all who turned up to support us on a lovely sunny Sunday afternoon and raised so much for the charities.”