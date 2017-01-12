A final Stobhill bow for dedicated Dr Dunn

A pioneering doctor who grew up in the grounds of Stobhill has taken his last clinic in the hospital he’s worked in for more than 30 years.

Dr Frank Dunn, who lives in Lenzie with his wife, started his long association with the hospital at an early age - as his father was Stobhill’s deputy medical superintendant.

He trained in Glasgow and the USA but returned to Stobhill in 1983 as a consultant cardiologist, establishing himself as one of the leading heart specialists in th country.

He introduced a series of innovative practices, including “back door” policy of bringing suspected heart attack patients straight to cardiology, rather than via Accident and Emergency.

But now he’s decided to hang up his stethoscope for good, concluding an honour-studded career.

An Honorary Professor at the University of Glasgow and former President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Dr Dunn was awarded the Freeodom of Kirkintilloch in 2012 and was made a CBE in 2013.

He is also a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and holds Honorary Fellowships from the American College of Physicians, the Singapore Academy of Medicine and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

The dedicated professional also served on the Council for the British Cardiac Society and the Scottish Cardiac Society.

Away from medicine he served on the board of governors of St Aloysius College and was Chair of the Board from 2007-2013, while a lifelong association with Clyde football club saw him serve as a director of the club from 2004-2012.

Meanwhile, he remains a Deputy Lord Lieutenant for the County of Dunbartonshire, and even finds time to write a regular column for the Kirkintilloch Herald Series.

Full story in next week’s Kirkintilloch Herald.