A festival of historic fun

A day of fun and history is on offer for all the family when the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch hosts Rampaging Romans and Crafty Celts on Saturday, May 20.

The event is part of the Festival of Museums, a nationwide programme of cultural events taking place from May 19-21 and coincides with the ‘Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology?.

The Antonine Guard will be on duty along with a small Celtic encampment to help visitors discover what life was like on the Antonine Wall.

There will also be face painting, basket weaving, learning to write like a Roman and much more at the event, which will be taking place between 12-4pm.

Mark Grant, General Manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust said: “This is set to be an exciting and entertaining event for all the familyand I look forward to welcoming everyone to the Auld Kirk Museum.”