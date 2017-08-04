A chorus of fundraising

Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir (KMVC) members Alex Hunter, Sinclair Steven, and Martin Walker are pictured with musical director Sally McLellan presenting a cheque for £1,500 to Drena O’Malley from Lenzie charity Deafblind Scotland.

The money was raised at their 96th annual concert. Drena said: “Thanks to the gentlemen of KMVC for their most generous donation of £1,500. This will be used to provide guide/communicators for Deafblind people to be able to access our new Learning and Development Centre in Lenzie.”

Sally McLellan added: “This is the second time in recent years that we have donated money to Deafblind Scotland and it is a pleasure to again sing for them and support their

tremendous work”. If you would like to join the choir call 0141 776 6058 or 0141 775 2437.