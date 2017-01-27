A Burns’ Night to remember for care service guests

A Kirkintilloch day and evening care service celebrated Burns’ Night in style last week.

Bield’s Whitehill Court service, in Kirkintilloch, welcomed service users and guests to enjoy a traditional three course Scots banquet and were piped into the Mary’s Kitchen restaurant before the address to the haggis.

There was traditional music, Burns readings and a spot of ‘tipsy laird’ trifle to round off the evening, while staff wore tartan sashes.

Maureen Hopkins, Resource Manager at Whitehill Court, said: “Burns Night is always a lovely occasion and a great time for a bit of a celebration.

“These nights really highlight the community feeling at Whitehill.”