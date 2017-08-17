A blooming good day out for all the family

Kirkintilloch Horticultural Society’s annual flower show will take place on Saturday, September 2, at 1.30pm in St Mary’s Church Hall.

There are many classes for garden produce, flowers, pot plants, hanging baskets, baking and crafts, as well as a section for children.

Schedules can be obtained from Caulders Garden Centre or by calling 0141 776 5978.

Staging can be made on the Friday from 4.30-9.30pm and Saturday from 7-9am and judging will commence at 9.30am.

There will be a tea room with a variety of baking to be enjoyed with a cup of tea of coffee, with the prize giving at 3pm and sale of flowers at 3.30pm at the close of the show.